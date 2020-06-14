Pierce Brosnan says he lost two friends to COVID-19
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-06-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 13:58 IST
Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan has revealed two of his friends have succumbed to the coronavirus. The former "James Bond" actor hopes the world, which is "at war" with the deadly virus, sees more kindness after the pandemic ends.
"I lost two friends to COVID-19. They were friends of 45 years, and I am godfather to his son. No matter where you are and how beautiful it may be, you still have this awful threat to life looming. "You have to keep pushing the rock uphill, and you have to keep involved in life. We are at war. People are dying. Hopefully after all this, there will be more kindness and more awareness of the fragility of our planet," Brosnan told Parade magazine. The 67-year-old actor was shooting for Disney's live-action "Cinderella", starring singer Camila Cabello in the title role, when the COVID-19 outbreak started to get severe.
He said he immediately rushed back home to be with his family - wife, journalist Keely Shaye Smith and children, Paris, 19, and Dylan, 23 - in their cottage on Kauai, Hawaii. "I was on a plane the next day. I was told I might not get out, and I wanted to be with my family," Brosnan added.
