Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki and his ex-wife Song Hye-Kyo are always in controversy. This mainly augmented after their divorce during the mid of last year.

There was a rumour that Song Joong-Ki was having an extra-marital affair with Song Hye-Kyo's make-up artist. Some media outlet claimed that he was involved in an adulterous relationship with her for six months before Song Hye-Kyo found out. But due to lack of any proof, Devdiscourse never supported all these claims. We only believe that they separated from each other due to the 'difference in personality'.

Recently, news broke out that Song Hye-Kyo had secretly reconciled with her former beau, Hyun Bin. The two were rumoured to be a couple around 11 to 12 years back. In 2019, they officially acknowledged their relationship.

This time, Song Hye-Kyo's ex-hubby, Song Joong-Ki is again encircled with dating rumours. Netizens are saying that the 34-year old actor has found someone this time who is not from the South Korean entertainment industry.

Many are saying that Song Joong-Ki is going out with a lawyer. The rumours claim that the Descendants of the Sun actor has lost his heart to a legal expert. Some websites are inundating with information of a certain female lawyer who has reportedly become Song Joong-Ki's new girlfriend.

However, the actor's agency has denied the reality of such rumours. "Song Joong-Ki's dating rumours are not true. There have been groundless rumours spreading within the legal industry, but upon checking, it was not true," his agency History D&C told OSEN.

"Recently, Song Joong-Ki has been busily carrying out his activities, and he has unfortunately had to step down from a project [due to his schedule]," his agency further added.

Apart from his love-rumour, the agency also commented on his projects. They said, "Song Joong-Ki will not be appearing in Season of You and Me. Due to this unavoidable situation, he is currently adjusting his schedule for the second half of the year. Nothing has yet been confirmed [about his upcoming plans]."

The handsome actor is expected to resume his filming of Bogota that was left incomplete in Columbia due to global coronavirus pandemic. The date of its resuming is yet to be confirmed. His new film titled Space Sweepers is set to be released in theaters during autumn 2020.

