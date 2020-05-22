Left Menu
Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Updated: 22-05-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:47 IST
Song Joong-Ki’s ex, Song Hye-Kyo has (reportedly) secretly gotten back together with her former beau, Hyun Bin, sources revealed. Image Credit: Facebook / Hyun Bin & Song Hye Kyo

Our previous article revealed Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's real reason for divorce, which is 'personality difference'. We also covered the rumours surrounding the Arthdal Chronicles' actor's possible romantic link with Song Hye-Kyo's make-up artist.

However, a new report suggests that Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin are dating again. Shortly after her split with Song Joong-Ki, rumours popped up that the Descendants of the Sun actress was having an affair with Park Bo-gum. But the 26-year old Encounter co-star denied any such involvement with the beautiful actress.

According to Today Online, Song Joong-Ki's ex, Song Hye-Kyo has secretly gotten back together with her former beau, Hyun Bin. The two were rumoured to be a couple around 11 to 12 years back. In 2019, they officially acknowledged their relationship.

Song Hye-Kyo made her television comeback in late 2008 with The World That They Live In (also known as Worlds Within), a series set at a broadcast station in which she and Hyun Bin played drama PDs who work together and fall in love.

Fans of Song Hye-Kyo noticed that the scenery photo she posted in May looks similar to where Hyun Bin (the leading star of Crash Landing on You) filmed his commercial in November, leading to talk that they were both at the location together, Asia Online claimed.

On the other hand, when the South Korean actress, Park Sol-mi posted on Instagram the lyrics to a song from The World That They Live In with the caption 'This difficult and tiring love', Song Hye-Kyo replied: Sister, hahaha.

When netizens asked Park Sol-mi if Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin are back together, she immediately closed the comments section. Do you think it is suspicious?

We never believed in any rumour that Song Joong-Ki was having an extra-marital affair with Song Hye-Kyo's make-up artist.

This time we don't believe in a speculative rumour that Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin have reconciled their past relationship. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities.

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors' divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

