Mukesh Chhabra, Abhishek Kapoor on 'brother' Sushant Singh Rajput: Hope you're in better place

Close friends and filmmakers Mukesh Chhabra, Abhishek Kapoor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, director Shekhar Kapur on Monday paid tributes to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, calling him an exceptionally gifted talent whose passing away is unfortunate. TV star-turned-Bollywood's leading man, Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. According to an official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

In a moving post on Instagram, Chhabra, who has directed Rajput's upcoming "Dil Bechara" , said the actor was like a brother to him. "It is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I can't even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. "The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked.

I still can't believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you my brother," Chhabra said, sharing pictures with Rajput. Kapoor, who had helmed the actor's two successful films, his big-screen debut "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath" , posted on Sunday how Rajput's death has left him "shocked and saddened". "We made two very special films together. He was a generous and fabulous actor who worked very hard to breathe life into his characters..

"I pray for his family whose loss is unmeasurable. He was a huge science buff and was consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I'm going to miss you brother and stay interstellar," he wrote. Bachchan posted a note on Twitter praising Rajput for his "sheer brilliance" as an artiste. "Many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb. They that looked passed it, were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning. Some wondered, some quibbled.

"To some it was a subdued mirth, subdued because, for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own. His speak was measured, as was his screen presence." The "Gulabo Sitabo" actor recalled watching Rajput's "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and described the biopic "dressed with remarkable moments of his performance". In one of their meetings, Bachchan recalled, when he had asked Rajput how he managed to give that iconic shot of the cricketer hitting a six to make India win the 2011 World Cup, the actor had revealed he watched the original video a hundred times.

"That was the severity of his professional effort. He came from humble beginnings, was a part of the fourth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar, the ingenious talented choreographer of our times, rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself," the 77-year-old star wrote. Shekhar Kapur, who had come close to working with Rajput in his ambitious "Paani", said he knew the pain the actor was going through in the last six months.

"I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput," he wrote on Twitter. Ekta Kapoor, who produced Rajput's breakout show "Pavitra Rishta" , posted a video montage of their pictures.

She said the actor's death made her wonder "if we really are there for those we love or care for." "Odd different genius bon voyage! From you being spotted at Prithvi Cafe by the Balaji team for TV, to you becoming India's brightest star you did it all! We will celebrate you everyday! Hope you are with your mom now who you missed so much," she added. Actor Bhumi Pednekar, his "Sonchiriya" co-star said she was "shocked" with the news.

"Still can't believe it... To star gazing and our endless chats... am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR," she wrote alongside a picture their picture from the sets of the 2019 film. Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she hopes the actor was finally at peace.

"U must have been in so much pain... Gone too soon. I'll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise. Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss (sic)," she tweeted. Actor Mohit Raina, another TV star who turned to Bollywood, said he took the plunge from the small screen with Rajput as inspiration.

"You inspired millions, I know you tried hard to inspire yourself. Hope you find peace now my friend," the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actor said. Arjun Kapoor shared a screenshot of a chat he had with Rajput after the actor's "Kedarnath" released in 2018.

"My last message to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of 'Kedarnath'. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn't know him well enough though our paths crossed at YRF, events and screenings every now and then," he wrote on Instagram. The chat showed Arjun Kapoor's text to Rajput, "Big hug to you man", to which the late actor had replied, "I love you brother, I know you understand." In the post, the actor wrote he hopes Rajput has found peace.