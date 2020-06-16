Left Menu
Keanu Reeves offering 15-min virtual date for children cancer charity

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will answer questions and maybe share a virtual glass of wine in a Zoom call to the highest bidder in a nearly 50-lot auction for Camp Rainbow Gold. The organisation's mission statement is to "provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:39 IST
Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has promised a 15-minute private date in exchange to raise money for an Idaho-based children's cancer charity. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will answer questions and maybe share a virtual glass of wine in a Zoom call to the highest bidder in a nearly 50-lot auction for Camp Rainbow Gold.

The organisation's mission statement is to "provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families". The auction is aimed at boosting fundraising efforts for Camp Rainbow Gold following a postponed event due to the coronavirus pandemic. For years, Reeves has reportedly been quietly donating time and money to cancer charities in honour of his sister who battled leukaemia.

Besides the actor, other names lending their star power for the cause include former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke who will perform a 15-minute private Zoom concert to legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen who will mimic some of his memorable characters from Jimmy Neutron to Pinky and the Brain while also donating and a recorded voicemail message. Other offers up for bid are - a signed Andy Grammer guitar; a spa day; custom tattoo design; and getaways to Mexico, a dude ranch, and Sun Valley. The campaign opened on June 15 and will close on June 22..

