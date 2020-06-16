Left Menu
Development News Edition

KJ Apa responds to accusation of being 'silent' on Black Lives Matter movement

"Riverdale" star KJ Apa has defended himself after the actor was accused of being silent on Black Lives Matter movement, saying he doesn't feel the need to prove his solidarity by sharing his attendance at the protests.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:05 IST
KJ Apa responds to accusation of being 'silent' on Black Lives Matter movement

"Riverdale" star KJ Apa has defended himself after the actor was accused of being silent on Black Lives Matter movement, saying he doesn't feel the need to prove his solidarity by sharing his attendance at the protests. Many celebrities have come out in the support of the movement after the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month.

Apa was accused of silence on the debate after actor-comedian Elijah Daniel took aim at him during a Twitter conversation. Talking about Apa's 2018 movie "The Hate U Give" , about a black teenager who was shot to death by a white police officer leading to protests, Daniel wondered why the actor has not spoken in favour of the movement.

"I love that movie but I do have a question, completely unrelated to the beef I formerly had with him, if KJ was the co-star of that movie why is he so silent? "He has such a massive young audience and got paid to be in a movie about police brutality and... posted a black square?" he had tweeted. Apa finally responded to Daniel's accusation on Sunday. "I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me. I support black lives - but I don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests," the actor said.

On June 1, Apa posted a black square on Instagram along with the hashtag "#blackouttuesday." The post was part of a viral Instagram campaign where users posted black squares to call attention to the deaths of Floyd and other black Americans due to police brutality..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus a recipe for disaster for German potatoes

German demand for potatoes and potato products has collapsed during the coronavirus crisis, meaning the vegetable is being used as animal feed or for making biogas instead, an industry body said on Tuesday. There had been a catastrophic red...

Spain may quarantine UK visitors, minister tells BBC

Spain is considering imposing a quarantine on British travelers when it reopens its borders next week, the foreign minister said, in response to a similar policy at Londons end. Arancha Gonzalez Laya told the BBC she hoped Britain would lif...

Europeans push for Iran rebuke at nuclear watchdog over inspections

Major European powers want to admonish Iran at the U.N. nuclear watchdog over its ongoing refusal to give access to inspectors at sites suspected of activities that may have been part of a nuclear weapons program, a draft resolution showed....

Iberia's fleet will be smaller in coming 5 years, change is structural-CEO

The fleet of Iberia airline, a Spanish unit of International Consolidated Airlines, will be smaller in the coming five years, its chief executive Luis Gallego said. The Iberian fleet is going to be smaller over the next five years. It is no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020