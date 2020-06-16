Milap Zaveri meets John Abraham announces 'Satyamev Jayate 2' is on the way

As the covid-induced nationwide lockdown is being gradually eased up, film director Milap Zaveri on Thursday met actor John Abraham to discuss about restarting the work on their next film 'Satyamev Jayate 2.' Zaveri took to Twitter to share pictures of his meeting with Abraham duo and expressed his happiness to reunite with his "hulk" after a gap of 3 months.

Shooting and production work of the second installment of the hit patriotic franchise was delayed due to the nationwide lockdown. In the picture, the director-actor duo is seen speaking to each other from a distance owing to the social-distancing protocols necessary to protect oneself from spread of coronavirus.

"Reunited with my Hulk, my Hero, my Ram, my [?]@TheJohnAbraham after 3 months! #SatyamevaJayate2 on the way!" tweeted Zaveri. In the first part, John played the role of a vigilante who goes on a corrupt cop-killing spree, this time he is paired with Divya Khosla Kumar for the sequel.

The flick is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Motion Pictures. The upcoming action-drama will be bankrolled by Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani

The film is slated to hit the screens on October 2, this year. The upcoming drama will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur.(ANI)[?][?]