Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drama about Anthony Walker, victim of racist murder, in works at BBC One

McGovern said he has known Gee Walker for many years and every time he needed to write about loss or grief he had gone to her. "...

PTI | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:18 IST
Drama about Anthony Walker, victim of racist murder, in works at BBC One
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BBC One has commissioned a feature film on Anthony Walker, a teenager who was killed in a racist attack in Liverpool in 2005. Titled "Anthony", the 90-minute drama is inspired by conversations with the teenager's mother Gee Walker and will look at what his life could have been having he lived, the British broadcaster said in a statement.

The film is written by BAFTA winner Jimmy McGovern, known for his work on "The Street" and "Hillsborough" about the 1989 football stadium tragedy. "The Feed" actor Toheeb Jimoh will play the title role, with Rakie Ayola of "Noughts + Crosses" fame will portray the role of Gee Walker.

The mother of the 18-year-old, who was killed after being racially abused while waiting at a bus stop in Huyton with his white girlfriend, said she wanted McGovern for the project as she couldn't think of anyone more suited who could depict, highlight and draw attention to the hard messages of a life not lived "Anthony's unfilled dreams, his potentials and the many lives he would have impacted on which now will never be realized". McGovern said he has known Gee Walker for many years and every time he needed to write about loss or grief he had gone to her.

"... and she had always been generous with her time and her profound wisdom. But one day she came to me and asked me to write about her beloved Anthony. I said, 'Gee if you're asking such a thing, I feel I have a God-given duty to do it.' And so I did it," the writer said. The film will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

'When will a befitting reply to China be given?' Sanjay Raut asks PM Modi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when a befitting reply to China will be given and urged him to reveal the truth behind the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area in which at least 20 Indian A...

Ohio governor pessimistic about Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and accompanying NFL preseason game are unlikely to proceed as scheduled in early August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh S...

Tennis-Halep 'highly unlikely' to play restricted U.S. Open

World number two Simona Halep is highly unlikely to play in the U.S. Open with organisers set to put strict health protocols in place for the Grand Slam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman for the Romanian told Reuters.The United St...

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Record spike in new coronavirus cases reported in six U.S. states as reopening acceleratesNew coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S. states on Tuesday, marking a rising tide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020