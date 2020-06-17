Left Menu
Development News Edition

2021 Spirit Awards pushed to April

On Tuesday, the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) pushed the BAFTAs till April 11. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association which hosts the Golden Globes every year is yet to announce whether the award ceremony will go as planned or postponed like others..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:59 IST
2021 Spirit Awards pushed to April

After Oscars and BAFTAs, the 2021 edition of Spirit Awards have also been postponed till April due to the coronavirus pandemic's effects on the global film industry. "The Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021," president Josh Welsh said in a statement.

"Additionally, we will recognize films that were released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 in acknowledgement of the unique challenges the world of cinema, and the world as a whole, is currently experiencing," he added. The Spirit Awards was originally scheduled for February 27, 2021.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) had announced on Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned. The eligibility window for feature films has also been pushed to February 28, 2021. On Tuesday, the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) pushed the BAFTAs till April 11.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association which hosts the Golden Globes every year is yet to announce whether the award ceremony will go as planned or postponed like others..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey moves troops against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

Turkey said Wednesday it has airlifted troops for a cross-border ground operation against Turkeys Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the first known airborne-and-land offensive by Ankara inside Iraqi territory. The airborne offensive into Ira...

Ladakh face-off: PM convenes all-party meet on Friday New Del'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday. The meeting comes against the backdrop of demands by the&#160;opposition seek...

Germany provides USD 5.9m to protect African farmers with climate risk insurance

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread into countries already dealing with the impacts of drought, economic crises and conflict, the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ has provided USD 5.9 million to ensure t...

IPOB files plea in HC to protest against detention of 2 Nigerians by UP police

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court by an organisation for people from Biafra, a region in Nigeria, seeking Delhi Police permission to peacefully protest outside Uttar Pradesh UP Bhawan here against alleged illegal detention of tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020