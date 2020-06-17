2021 Spirit Awards pushed to April

After Oscars and BAFTAs, the 2021 edition of Spirit Awards have also been postponed till April due to the coronavirus pandemic's effects on the global film industry. "The Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021," president Josh Welsh said in a statement.

"Additionally, we will recognize films that were released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 in acknowledgement of the unique challenges the world of cinema, and the world as a whole, is currently experiencing," he added. The Spirit Awards was originally scheduled for February 27, 2021.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) had announced on Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned. The eligibility window for feature films has also been pushed to February 28, 2021. On Tuesday, the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) pushed the BAFTAs till April 11.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association which hosts the Golden Globes every year is yet to announce whether the award ceremony will go as planned or postponed like others..