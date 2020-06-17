Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't know cause of his depression: Sushant's father to cops

Father of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment here on June 14, told police that he and other family members didn't know the cause behind the actor's depression, a police official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:13 IST
Don't know cause of his depression: Sushant's father to cops

Father of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment here on June 14, told police that he and other family members didn't know the cause behind the actor's depression, a police official said on Wednesday. Police have so far recorded statements of nine people, including the 34-year-old actor's father KK Singh and his two daughters.

Their statements were recorded on Tuesday before they flew to Delhi after performing last rites of the actor in Mumbai, the official said. In his statement, K K Singh told police that family members were unaware about the cause of the actor's depression, the official said.

"So far we have recorded statements of nine persons, including the actor's cook, a caretaker and managers," a senior officer said. The actor was found hanging inside his Bandra apartment on Sunday. No suicide note was found at the spot.

Police are also looking into whether Sushant was depressed due to any professional rivalry. Meanwhile, the police official said that investigators are still clueless about the trigger behind the actor taking the extreme step.

"We are speaking to the people who were close to the actor," he said. When asked about the course of investigation, the official said the police are assessing the financial status and business dealings of the actor to identify the cause of his depression.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the Mumbai Police will probe into the alleged cause of 'clinical depression owing to the professional rivalry' behind the death of the actor..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar regains ground as investors take refuge from murky outlook

The U.S. dollar rose from early lows on Wednesday as investors wary of wider geopolitical risks sought its relatively safe haven. The sentiment was driven by record-high coronavirus infections in six U.S. states, new cases in Beijing, and c...

Upset over woman Tahsildar's arrest, husband commits suicide

Hyderabad, June 17 PTI A woman Tahsildars husband allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday as he was upset over her arrest in connection with a corruption case, police said. The 40-year-old man jumped off the fifth floor of a residential co...

Britain to tackle economy in "creative" way after EU transition, says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain could deal with its economy in a creative and constructive way after a status-quo transition with the European Union finishes at the end of this year.I think the people of this country ...

PM should tell nation how Chinese occupied Indian territory: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to come forward and tell the country how Chinese troops occupied Indian territory and why 20 soldiers were killed. In a video message, she assured the country o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020