David Attenborough filming new BBC series at home amid COVID-19

The 94-year-old conservationist has started filming links for the show, expected in the autumn, from his garden in Richmond-upon-Thames. According to The Mirror, the veteran broadcaster is recording the entire voiceover from a room inside his house, taping a duvet to the wall to improve sound quality while dubbing mixer Graham Wild works outside.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:51 IST
David Attenborough filming new BBC series at home amid COVID-19
David Attenborough (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough are finishing off the shooting of "A Perfect Planet", an upcoming BBC series, at his home. The 94-year-old conservationist has started filming links for the show, expected in the autumn, from his garden in Richmond-upon-Thames.

According to The Mirror, the veteran broadcaster is recording the entire voiceover from a room inside his house, taping a duvet to the wall to improve sound quality while dubbing mixer Graham Wild works outside. BBC natural history commissioning editor Jack Bootle said the way the nonagenarian has been working there would be no delay to the five-part series.

"I am confident that it will hit the screens. There are small amounts of filming that remain to be done with Sir David and of course he also needs to record the voiceover. And there are some challenges involved with doing that during a time of lockdown. "Assuming no disasters happen, that series will air as planned in the autumn, which we're all very excited about," Bootle added.

Attenborough's age places him in a vulnerable category, but so far work on the series has been progressing well. Last week he was working on episode five with producer/director Nick Jordan.

