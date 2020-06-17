Left Menu
Bollywood pays tributes to soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops: Sacrifice won't go waste

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. Salman tweeted he was pained by the killings of the soldiers, adding their sacrifice won't go to waste.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:17 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn among others on Wednesday saluted the courage of the Indian Army personnel killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Salman tweeted he was pained by the killings of the soldiers, adding their sacrifice won't go to waste. "My heart goes out to all brave hearts who have laid down their lives at the Galwan valley. This sacrifice will not go to waste. I join their families in grief... #JaiHind #WeStandWithIndianArmy." Bachchan took to Twitter and quoted the iconic lines from "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" by poet Kavi Pradeep. "'Zara aankh mein bhar lo paani, jo shaheed hue hai unki, zara yaad karo kurbani...' They sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. Salute Indian Army Officers and Jawans! Jai Hind," he said. Kumar paid condolences to the families of soldiers and said it was a devastating loss for the country. "Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families," he wrote in a post.

Devgn said he salutes every soldier who laid down his life "protecting India’s border and honour". "Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat. RIP Brave Hearts. My thoughts are with your families during this hour," he added.

Anushka Sharma said that as a "soldier's daughter", the death of an Army officer always "hurt hard and feel personal". "The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan," she tweeted.

Hrithik Roshan described the deaths of the soldiers and the unrest in Ladakh as "painful". "It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh and the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences and prayers for their families. May the departed and living find peace," he wrote. Varun Dhawan said the death of the soldiers had left him "heartbroken." "We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. #jaihind." Taapsee Pannu said every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. "The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted," she said. Farhan Akhtar offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs and said he salutes the martyrs for their "courage and for the ultimate sacrifice in defending our borders." The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement it revised the figure to 20, saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries." Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number. It is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

