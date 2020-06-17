Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kartik Aaryan pays tribute to soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off

Actor Kartik Aaryan is the recent name to join the growing list of celebrities who have come forward to pay their homage to the brave hearts killed during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:35 IST
Kartik Aaryan pays tribute to soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kartik Aaryan is the recent name to join the growing list of celebrities who have come forward to pay their homage to the brave hearts killed during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor took to his social media handle to pay tributes to Army personnel who gave the utmost sacrifice for our nation.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of the Indian flag and wrote: "They do it for all of us. A big salute to all the brave men who show us what real sacrifice means. Thank you for protecting us " Conveying condolences to brave hearts' families, the 29-year-old actor added: "May the families of martyred heroes be blessed with immense strength. Jai Hind Jai Jawan."

Earlier a host of B-town celebs including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and others paid their respect and added that they will be forever indebted to our heroes' ultimate sacrifice. The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm TOP STORIES DEL125 LDALL VIRUS India registers highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 deaths make saving lives a top priority, PM to states New Delhi India recorded the highest ever spike of 2,00...

AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage service for passengers

AirAsia India launched on Wednesday a door-to-door baggage service for its passengers, under which luggage would be picked up from a travelers address in the city of departure and delivered to the place of stay in the destination cityTermed...

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its full range of tools to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesda...

Vice president pays tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh clashes

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops, saying the nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrificeTwenty Indian soldi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020