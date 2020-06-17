K-pop star Yohan passes away at 28

Member of the Korean boy band TST, Yohan passed away at an age of 28, reported Fox news. The Korean pop star whose real name was Kim Jeong-hwan had passed away on Tuesday and his death was confirmed by TST's record label KJ Music Entertainment to local media.

Yohan's fame skyrocketed for the first time in 2016 after he joined the group NOM following which he joined TST. The band had recently released its album 'Countdown' in January. (ANI)