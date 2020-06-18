Left Menu
Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley.

Updated: 18-06-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 10:08 IST
Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley. The 'Fashion' actor who is currently living in America with her singer husband Nick Jonas took to Twitter to extend support to the families of the fallen soldiers.

"My heart goes out to the soldiers and their families. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss," she tweeted. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. (ANI)

