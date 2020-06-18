Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's 'Spencer

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart will be essaying the role of Princess Diana in filmmaker Pablo Larrain's "Spencer". Larrain said during his childhood, he used to eagerly follow the endless coverage of the royal couple's union that was frayed by the pressures of fame and the crown. "We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-06-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 10:18 IST
Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's 'Spencer
Hollywood star Kristen Stewart (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart will be essaying the role of Princess Diana in filmmaker Pablo Larrain's "Spencer". The film, which will center around the Princess of Wales' decision to leave Prince Charles while holidaying with the British royals, has a script from Steven Knight of "Peaky Blinders" fame.

According to Deadline, the story takes place over three days, in one of Princess Diana's final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. Larrain, whose directorial credits include critically-acclaimed films such as "Jackie", "Neruda" and "Ema", will also produce the movie along with Juan de Dios, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Paul Webster.

FilmNation Entertainment is handling international rights and will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming virtual Cannes market. Larrain said during his childhood, he used to eagerly follow the endless coverage of the royal couple's union that was frayed by the pressures of fame and the crown.

"We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. "When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I'd rather go and be myself, it's a big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I've always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie," the filmmaker said. Stewart most recently worked on "Charlie's Angels" reboot. She will next star in Clea DuVall's "Happiest Season" , opposite Mackenzie Davis.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No reclosing the United StatesPresident Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again as several states reported rising numbers of new coronavir...

US congrats India on UNSC election, says looking ahead to working with it on global peace, security

The US has extended a warm welcome to India on its election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and said that it looks forward to working with New Delhi in the powerful organ of the United Nations on the issues of internati...

Fitch cuts India's sovereign rating outlook to 'negative'

Fitch cut its outlook on Indias sovereign rating to negative from stable on Thursday and forecast a 5 contraction in growth for the current fiscal year, saying the coronavirus outbreak was extracting a heavy toll on the economy. The coronav...

New coronavirus cases in New Zealand rattle public confidence

New Zealand recorded on Thursday its third new case of the coronavirus this week as quarantine breaches and other failures undermined public confidence days after it declared itself among the first countries in the world to be free of the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020