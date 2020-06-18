'The Bold and the Beautiful' production halted to expand COVID-19 testing

After resuming for production just a day before, the long-running television show 'The Bold and the Beautiful' has been once again halted. According to Variety, the reason for pausing the production is to accommodate a large volume of coronavirus testing.

"We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed. Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the Bold and the Beautiful. B&B filmed with cast and crew today and it was a successful first day back at work," Variety quoted a statement. After this halt, the shooting of the daytime drama will be resumed from June 23.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' is one of the first television series to start filming again, after the COVID induced lockdown.(ANI)