Left Menu
Development News Edition

That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:25 IST
That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women
Actor Danny Masterson (file). Image Credit: ANI

'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday. According to E! News, the incidents took place in the year 2001 and 2003.

The charges of rape by force or fear were announced by the Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey on Wednesday. According to reports by E! News, the complaint against the 'That '70s Show' actor accuses him of allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 20001 followed by another rape allegation of a 28-year-old woman in April 2003.

The third case allegedly occurred between October and December 2003 when he invited a 23-year-old woman to his Hollywood Hills home and allegedly raped her. "Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," E! News quoted Masterson's attorney as saying.

"Obviously, Masterson and his wife [actress Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false," the statement continued. If the 44-year-old actor gets convicted in the case, he will face a 45-year-long state prison.(ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 test price in Delhi capped at Rs 2,400

Delhi government on Thursday announced a price cap at Rs 2,400 for COVID-19 RT-PCR test.Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, in his tweet said, Delhi government has decided to cap the rates for COVID19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400 inclusive of...

Sreesanth 'raring' to play again as ban nears end

By Nitin Srivastava As the seven-year ban inches closer to end, Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth on Thursday said he is fit and raring to play cricket again.Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India BCCI for a lifetime ...

India must reduce coal imports, become self-reliant in energy: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining and reiterated his call for India to become self-reliant in energy by reducing imports. Despite having the worlds fourth-largest coal reser...

USCIRF welcomes signing of Uyghur Human Rights bill by Trump

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom USCIRF on Thursday welcomed President Donald Trumps signing of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, thereby enacting it into law. The Senate and House of Representatives passed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020