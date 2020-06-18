Left Menu
Amazon Prime Video has shared the first look of Abhishek Bachchan from his digital debut series "Breathe: Into The Shadows". "Breathe: Into The Shadows" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.

Updated: 18-06-2020 14:42 IST
Amazon unveils first look of Abhishek Bachchan from 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

Amazon Prime Video has shared the first look of Abhishek Bachchan from his digital debut series "Breathe: Into The Shadows". The psychological crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and also stars south actor Nithya Menen.

"Breathe: Into The Shadows" will see actor Amit Sadh reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first chapter of the series in 2018. In the first look photo of Abhishek, released by the streamer on social media, the actor is seen sitting on a chair with a missing child pamphlet in his hand. His intense and ominous expression reflects the dark mood of the series.

The 44-year-old actor said he is thrilled to be making his streaming debut with the show. "The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. "I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' to the world," Abhishek said in a statement.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the Amazon Original is written by a team of writers, including Sharma, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed. "Breathe: Into The Shadows" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.

