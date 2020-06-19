Left Menu
Cop drama 'The Rookie' to address police brutality in new season

The ABC network show, which stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, is the latest series to see an overhaul in its depiction of the police and its procedures. Karey Burke, network's entertainment president, said that show's creator Alexi Hawley has brought in a number of experts to discuss the issues around policing in America in 2020, reported Deadline.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-06-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 09:31 IST
The third season of "The Rookie" , a police procedural comedy-drama series, will explore the burning issue of cop brutality following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests over systemic racism and abuse by the forces. The ABC network show, which stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, is the latest series to see an overhaul in its depiction of the police and its procedures.

Karey Burke, network's entertainment president, said that show's creator Alexi Hawley has brought in a number of experts to discuss the issues around policing in America in 2020, reported Deadline. "Alexi Hawley is a really thoughtful ally and partner and has been in the writers' room for some time, already planning to address the current conversation going on around police work.

"I'm impressed with his thoughtfulness and leadership about hearing and adapting the current conversations to the storylines. It's a diverse writers room and I'm hearing that the conversations going on in that room are inspired and give me hope that the show will address and not ignore the conversations around policing," Burke said. The show also stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter. It is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.

Hawley executive produces with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter. Recently, Paramount Network cancelled its long-running police series "Cops" and HBO Max temporarily removed Civil War classic "Gone With The Wind" due to its controversial depiction of black people and overt positive view of slavery.

The development comes as media companies reappraise content in the wake of protests over police brutality and systemic racism after the death of Floyd, an African American man killed by Minnesota Police last month..

