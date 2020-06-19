Left Menu
HBO renews ‘Betty’ for season two

The comedy is based on filmmaker Crystal Moselle’s critically-acclaimed 2018 film “Skate Kitchen”. “It’s been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of ‘Betty,’ and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships with us.

Skater drama "Betty" has been renewed by HBO for a second season. The comedy is based on filmmaker Crystal Moselle's critically-acclaimed 2018 film "Skate Kitchen". The Moselle directs "Betty" and the executive produces the show with Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg, and Allah Sophia Mourad.

"Betty" received the renewal almost two weeks after concluding its season one. "It's been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of 'Betty,' and we're grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships with us. "We can't wait to watch where our beloved Bettys go next," Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement to Deadline. The series follows the diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding in New York City. It stars Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, who all featured in the original film.

