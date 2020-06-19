Left Menu
Sushant case: Cops seek details of his contracts with YR Films

In the next few days, police may also call those people, who had played a role in signing of contracts between the actor and the production houses for their projects, the officer said. Rajput had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies - "Shuddh Desi Romance" (2013) directed by Maneesh Sharma and in director Dibakar Banerjee directed "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!" (2015).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:45 IST
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

The Mumbai Police, probing the case of alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of the contracts it had signed with him, an official said on Friday. Rajput, 34, known for films like "Kai Po Che!" , "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" , "Chhichhore", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere.

"Police are investigating various angles, including that of professional rivalry, in the case," the official said. So far, Bandra police have recorded the statements of over 13 people, including Rajput's family members and close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

"Keeping in view the professional angle, police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, police on Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor," a senior police officer said.

"We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that Yash Raj Films had signed with the actor," he added. In the next few days, police may also call those people, who had played a role in signing of contracts between the actor and the production houses for their projects, the officer said.

Rajput had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies - "Shuddh Desi Romance" (2013) directed by Maneesh Sharma and in director Dibakar Banerjee directed "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!" (2015). His third film with the banner was supposed to be "Paani" , directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, YRF had reportedly backed out of the project later.

