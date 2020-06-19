Garrett Hedlund, Brady Jandreau to star in 'Outside the Wire'

Actor Garrett Hedlund has teamed up with "The Rider" breakout Brady Jandreau for writer-director Paxton Winters' upcoming movie "Outside the Wire". The film will also feature actor Zahraa Ghandour, best known for starring in 2019 movie "Baghdad in My Shadow" , reported Variety

"Outside the Wire" follows an American soldier and an Iraqi insurgent who find themselves dependent on each other for their survival, as they are thrust together on a road trip through the perils of the new Iraq. What starts as a journey of hate, will force the men to face their fears and navigate each other to reach their final destination. Winters is best known for directing 2019 movie "Pacified" . As a writer, he worked on features such as "Sweets" and "Crude"

The project will be produced by Paula Linhares and Marcos Tellechea of Reagent Media. Rick Rosenthal and Cherien Dabis will serve as executive producers.