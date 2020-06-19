Left Menu
Shatrughan Sinha prays for speedy recovery of Delhi health minister, MLA Atishi

After Delhi's Health Minister Satyender Jain and MLA Atishi tested positive for coronavirus, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Friday prayed for their speedy recovery.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:41 IST
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha (file). Image Credit: ANI

Sinha who is one of the most socially active senior actors took to Twitter and expressed concerns over the health of the two MLAs.

"Sending healing prayers for the committed, man of integrity, honesty, Delhi Health minister @SatyenderJain & the wonder lady leader @AtishiAAP for your speedy & smooth recovery. Stay blessed," he tweeted. While Atishi is doing better and taking care of herself in home quarantine, Jain's health is unstable due to an underlying lung infection.

The Delhi Health Minister is being shifted to Saket's Max Hospital where he will be administered with plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment. (ANI)

