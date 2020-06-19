Divorce from Sheree Fletcher was the worst thing in my adult life: Will Smith

Hollywood star Will Smith says he felt like an “ultimate failure” after his divorce from first wife Sheree Fletcher. The 51-year-old actor tied the knot with Fletcher in 1992 and duo welcomed their son Trey a year later. However, they got separated in 1995 and Smith started dating his now wife Jada Pinkett Smith even before finalising his divorce with Fletcher, 52. In a clip from the Father’s Day episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, acquired by People magazine, Smith discussed raising his son Trey, 27, with Fletcher. “I want to talk about one interesting concept that you’ve brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce — and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn’t a good father," Pinkett Smith, 48, said.

Smith, 51, added, "With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son’s mother.” The actor married Pinkett Smith in 1997 and they share two children: son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19. Red Table Talk's Father's Day episode will air on Facebook Watch on Sunday.