Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divorce from Sheree Fletcher was the worst thing in my adult life: Will Smith

In a clip from the Father’s Day episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, acquired by People magazine, Smith discussed raising his son Trey, 27, with Fletcher. Red Table Talk's Father's Day episode will air on Facebook Watch on Sunday.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:15 IST
Divorce from Sheree Fletcher was the worst thing in my adult life: Will Smith

Hollywood star Will Smith says he felt like an “ultimate failure” after his divorce from first wife Sheree Fletcher. The 51-year-old actor tied the knot with Fletcher in 1992 and duo welcomed their son Trey a year later. However, they got separated in 1995 and Smith started dating his now wife Jada Pinkett Smith even before finalising his divorce with Fletcher, 52. In a clip from the Father’s Day episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, acquired by People magazine, Smith discussed raising his son Trey, 27, with Fletcher. “I want to talk about one interesting concept that you’ve brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce — and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn’t a good father," Pinkett Smith, 48, said.

Smith, 51, added, "With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son’s mother.” The actor married Pinkett Smith in 1997 and they share two children: son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19. Red Table Talk's Father's Day episode will air on Facebook Watch on Sunday.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sunil Chhetri 'big fan' of India U-16 team, Indian Arrows

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri stated that he is a big fan of the current India U-16 team and Indian Arrows, the former has gone on to earn some fantastic results in the recent times. In a live chat with AIFF TV, Chhetri said th...

COVID-19 management in Delhi streamlined: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that the COVID-19 management in Delhi including health surveys, testing, and cap on in-patient private hospital costs, has been streamlined under the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah. As per ...

Sea-Watch charity rescues hundreds of migrants from Mediterranean

German NGO Sea-Watch on Friday said it had rescued 46 migrants from a sinking boat in the Mediterranean overnight, bringing the total of saved people to 211 in the last 48 hours. The Sea-Watch 3 vessel is now sailing in international waters...

Spain expects decision on travel corridor with Britain soon - source

Spain expects a decision in the coming hours in its talks with Britain on whether to establish a travel corridor to avoid imposing a quarantine on travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Spanish foreign ministry source said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020