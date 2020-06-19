Left Menu
ZEE5 to begin shoot of 'Naxal' with stringent safety measures

Streaming platform ZEE5 has said that the shoot for its upcoming web series "Naxal" will begin soon with adequate and stringent safety measures in place. The eight-episode series is a fictional account of the protagonist’s fightback against a Naxal uprising. Khandelwal said he is looking forward to start working on the show along with his co-stars soon.

Updated: 19-06-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:38 IST
ZEE5 to begin shoot of 'Naxal' with stringent safety measures
Image Credit: Twitter (@ZEE5India)

Streaming platform ZEE5 has said that the shoot for its upcoming web series "Naxal" will begin soon with adequate and stringent safety measures in place. Headlined by Rajeev Khandelwal, the show will also feature Tina Datta, Aamir Ali, Sreejita Dey and Satyadeep Mishra.

The show was supposed to start production earlier but it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers are now awaiting permission from the authorities to start shooting. "Due to the COVID-19 situation and for the safety of our cast and crew, we could not shoot earlier. However, we are in the process of seeking the required permissions to start shooting again, which we hope will begin in the next few days. "Our highest concern is the safety of the entire unit and we will ensure utmost care and follow all social distancing norms and follow all the mandates given to us," Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head at ZEE5 India, told PTI. The eight-episode series is a fictional account of the protagonist's fightback against a Naxal uprising.

Khandelwal said he is looking forward to start working on the show along with his co-stars soon. "The cast and crew has undergone a major rejig because of the whole COVID-19 thing. But eventually we have all very capable people on board.

"I am looking forward to working with my co-actors. I have never had the opportunity of working with any of them, so it makes it even more exciting," Khandelwal said in a statement. The 44-year-old actor said he has effectively utilised the lockdown period to prepare for his character. "We have had table readings for the show, and I have used this time away from set, to work on my character. I am hoping it is a treat for my fans because they have never seen me in a role like this. "My character of the Special Task Force agent should surprise the audience because it has many shades to it, starting from humour and action to essaying a lot of emotions throughout the series," Khandelwal added.

"Naxal" is scheduled to be released on ZEE5 later this year.

