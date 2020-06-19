Left Menu
Development News Edition

'My Spy', The Farewell' among films to release in PVR cinemas when they reopen

Therefore we are looking at taking the first step towards releasing our own films once the cinemas open, so that brand new films, along with all the safety protocols we have put in place, attract our valued customers to their favourite form of out of home entertainment," he added. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, said he is confident that the slate of international movies will be able to resonate with the cinemagoers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:48 IST
'My Spy', The Farewell' among films to release in PVR cinemas when they reopen

PVR Pictures has announced a line-up of nine Hollywood features that will be screened for the audiences once theatres reopen. PVR will be the first major distributor to release films in theatres post the coronavirus-forced lockdown in the country. Among the films to be screened in the PVR theatres are Dave Bautista-starrer "My Spy" , Lulu Wang's critically-acclaimed movie "The Farewell" , Dev Patel's "The Personal History Of David Copperfield" and "The True History of Kelly Gang" , starring George McKay and Nicholas Hoult.

The other movies are "The Last Full Measure" , "Ordinary Love" , "Countdown", "The Wild Goose Chase" and "Mr. Jones". "We are thrilled that in this difficult and unprecedented environment, we will be bringing nine Hollywood titles, of varied genre and scale, to theatres around the country as soon as they reopen," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Group, said in a statement. "We strongly endorse the theatrical business and believe that you can’t replace the big screen experience. Therefore we are looking at taking the first step towards releasing our own films once the cinemas open, so that brand new films, along with all the safety protocols we have put in place, attract our valued customers to their favourite form of out of home entertainment," he added.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, said he is confident that the slate of international movies will be able to resonate with the cinemagoers. "We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners anticipated re-emergence, as and when, state by state safety guidelines are met and theatres start to reopen," he added.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka MLC polls: All seven candidates set to be elected unopposed

With seven candidates in the fray for as many berths, the legislative council elections in Karnataka is all set to be an unanimous affair. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is the returning officer on Friday, dec...

Everybody has to abide by SC order on Rath Yatra: Oppn parties

The opposition BJP and Congress in Odisha on Friday said everybody has to abide by the Supreme Court order on the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The Supreme court on Thursday had stayed the Rath Yatra, which was scheduled to begin on ...

Rajkot businessman cancels order for `Chinese' car

Amid demand for boycott of Chinese products after the death of 20 Indian Army personnel in Ladakh, a businessman in Gujarats Rajkot has canceled his order for a car manufactured by the Indian subsidiary of a Chinese firm. Mayurdhwajsinh Zal...

All-weather road connectivity scheme launched by C'garh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Sugam Sadak Yojana MSSY under which all-weather connectivity will be provided to government buildings and public places not linked by pitch roads, officials said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020