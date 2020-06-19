Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Manache Shlok' becomes first Marathi film to complete shoot post lockdown

Mrunmayee Deshpande's 'Manache Shlok' has become the first Marathi film to have completed its pending shoot post lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:30 IST
'Manache Shlok' becomes first Marathi film to complete shoot post lockdown
'Manache Shlok' becomes first Marathi film to complete shoot post lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

Mrunmayee Deshpande's 'Manache Shlok' has become the first Marathi film to have completed its pending shoot post lockdown. Like all the other movies, 'Manache Shlok,' starring Mrunmayee Deshpande and Rahul Pethe in the lead, was put on hold owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, as soon as the state government allowed the resumption of film, TV shootings, the film team decided to complete the shooting with a new layout.

'We all started working when we found out that the government has allowed filming. After getting complete information about the location of the shooting, I met the district officials and reminded them that we would shoot according to all the rules and we got permission," said Shreyash Jadhav, the producer of the film. The movie is produced under Ganraj Associates and Sanjay Davara Films and is shot by Abhijit Abde.

Producer Sanjay Davara said: "We are a team, we are all looking forward to completing this film. As soon as we got permission to shoot, we gave sanitation, gloves, masks to our team, and started filming as per the rules. ' 'Manache Shlok' marks the second directorial film of actor Mrunmayee Deshpande.

Talking about her directing experience, the actor added: "I didn't know when the rest of the filming would be done, but I didn't want to waste any time, so I had already made half the preparations. We also had a plan on how to set up everything and how to work with fewer people and so the rest of the filming was completed in two days." The team followed the government rules by keeping only y 35 per cent of the entire team, so each of the team did the work of 3 people alone. The shooting was completed in Garud Machi village on Mulshi Road. The entire village was sanitized as the shooting of the film got completed.

The actors carried and did their own makeup. Before the filming, all the artists and technicians reached the village and were quarantined for a few days. The filming has been completed by following all the rules of social distance as well as taking proper care of sanitation, gloves, masks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees president: Owners don't want more games

New York Yankees president Randy Levine, a former negotiator on Major League Baseballs behalf, said the leagues owners are unwilling to accept any player proposal that involves more games. Levine represented MLB in the labor strike of 1994 ...

Pak to get USD 1.5 billion international aid to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan on Friday signed agreements with three international financial institutions for USD 1.5 billion aid in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and strengthening the social sector in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan was present duri...

Already serious shortage of docs, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here: Delhi govt after LG's guidelines on home isolation.

Already serious shortage of docs, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here Delhi govt after LGs guidelines on home isolation....

OnePlus 8 Pro sold out within minutes of going on sale even as calls on for boycott of Chinese items

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus saw its flagship OnePlus 8 Pro being sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday on e-commerce portal Amazon India, even as calls for boycott of Chinese products continue amid Sino-India border tens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020