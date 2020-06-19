'Manache Shlok' becomes first Marathi film to complete shoot post lockdown

Mrunmayee Deshpande's 'Manache Shlok' has become the first Marathi film to have completed its pending shoot post lockdown. Like all the other movies, 'Manache Shlok,' starring Mrunmayee Deshpande and Rahul Pethe in the lead, was put on hold owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, as soon as the state government allowed the resumption of film, TV shootings, the film team decided to complete the shooting with a new layout.

'We all started working when we found out that the government has allowed filming. After getting complete information about the location of the shooting, I met the district officials and reminded them that we would shoot according to all the rules and we got permission," said Shreyash Jadhav, the producer of the film. The movie is produced under Ganraj Associates and Sanjay Davara Films and is shot by Abhijit Abde.

Producer Sanjay Davara said: "We are a team, we are all looking forward to completing this film. As soon as we got permission to shoot, we gave sanitation, gloves, masks to our team, and started filming as per the rules. ' 'Manache Shlok' marks the second directorial film of actor Mrunmayee Deshpande.

Talking about her directing experience, the actor added: "I didn't know when the rest of the filming would be done, but I didn't want to waste any time, so I had already made half the preparations. We also had a plan on how to set up everything and how to work with fewer people and so the rest of the filming was completed in two days." The team followed the government rules by keeping only y 35 per cent of the entire team, so each of the team did the work of 3 people alone. The shooting was completed in Garud Machi village on Mulshi Road. The entire village was sanitized as the shooting of the film got completed.

The actors carried and did their own makeup. Before the filming, all the artists and technicians reached the village and were quarantined for a few days. The filming has been completed by following all the rules of social distance as well as taking proper care of sanitation, gloves, masks. (ANI)