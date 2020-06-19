Kenya Barris, Pharrell Williams in talks with Netflix for Juneteenth inspired feature-length musical

'Black-ish' sitcom creator Kenya Barris and Grammy-winning artist Pharrel Williams are in talks with Netflix to develop a feature-length musical about Juneteenth- the commemoration of the end of slavery in the US. The creative duo is in the early stages of working up a plan for the project. Also, the details about the storyline have kept under the wraps, reported Deadline.

The 'Happy' singer will bankroll the project with partner Mimi Valdes alongside Barris, who will produce through his production company Khalabo Ink Society. The American singer, who just returned from his home state Virginia, in an event announced with Governor Northam that Juneteenth will be recognized as a paid state holiday for the first time in Virginia history.

Williams explained that the move was a chance for the government, corporations, and citizens to "stand in solidarity with their African American brothers and sisters." "This year, Juneteenth will look like no other Juneteenth before it," Deadline quoted Williams as saying.

On the other hand, Kenya Barris was also vocal about his ambition to make Juneteenth a national holiday. His latest Netflix series 'BlackAF', featured a Juneteenth party, and his ABC comedy 'Black-ish' dedicated a landmark episode to the holiday. (ANI)