Writer Drew Goddard in talks for 'Project Hail Mary' adaptation

Drew Goddard is in negotiations to come aboard as a writer for Ryan Gosling-starrer space drama "Project Hail Mary" . The project, being helmed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, is an official adaptation of author Andy Weir's book of the same name.

Goddard had previously worked on the adaptation of Weir's bestselling book "The Martian" . The 2015 movie, directed by Ridley Scott and featuring Matt Damon in the lead, was a major commercial as well as critical success. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the scribe has not formally agreed to write the screenplay yet given his busy schedule. However, he may take over the duty going forward. Weir’s "Project Hail Mary" is about an astronaut who wakes up to find himself millions of miles away from home, in a tiny craft with two dead crewmates for company and no recollection of his mission or even his name. But this man will soon discover he is humanity’s only hope for survival from an extinction-level threat.

MGM studio had recently picked up the project in a whopping USD 3 million deal. Lord and Miller are producing along with Amy Pascal and Aditya Sood, president of film for the filmmakers' Lord Miller production banner.

Gosling, 39, who last portrayed astronaut Neil Armstrong in director Damian Chazelle's "First Man" , will also produce alongside Ken Kao..