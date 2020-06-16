Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo continue to dominate the South Korean entertainment industry despite their legal split. Or you can say, they continue to stay in the limelight after their divorce.

Song Joong-Ki's ex-wife, Song Hye-Kyo was recently rumoured to have secretly reconciled with her former beau, Hyun Bin, who is globally praised for his performance in Crash Landing on You with Son Ye-jin. Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin were rumoured to be a couple around 11 to 12 years back. In 2019, they officially acknowledged their relationship.

Now, Song Joong-Ki is again encircled with dating rumours. Netizens are saying that the 34-year old actor has found someone this time who is not from the South Korean entertainment industry.

According to some websites, Song Joong-Ki is going out with a lawyer. The rumours claim that the Descendants of the Sun actor has lost his heart to a legal expert. Those websites are flooding with information of a certain female lawyer who has reportedly become Song Hye-Kyo's ex-hubby's new girlfriend.

However, Song Joong-Ki's new agency, History D&C has recently issued a strong warning against those who started spreading misinformation about his dating life without any substantial evidence. The agency said that said they 'intend to pursue civil and criminal action' against tabloid articles about the 34-year old actor.

Here's the announcement:

We are issuing a strong warning against those who are inventing and spreading misinformation and false speculation about our artists without evidence. The indiscriminate spread of false information and the reproduction of rumours that exaggerate the truth are clear examples of criminal behaviour. As an agency, we cherish our artists and we will protect their basic rights. We intend to pursue civil and criminal action against tabloid articles about our artist, the starters and spreaders of malicious rumors about our artist, and malicious commenters who slander our artist out of spite. We plan to continue actively monitoring the situation in order to prevent further harm. We will do our best to protect our artist's rights. Thank you.

"We are monitoring the spread of false information. If this criminal behaviour continues, we will seek criminal and civil action in the form of criminal charges and damage lawsuits," the law firm's statement read. The statement has been released by the law firm where the lawyer works. The statement is issued on behalf of their employees warning of similar actions.

The actor's agency has denied the reality of such rumours. "Song Joong-Ki's dating rumours are not true. There have been groundless rumours spreading within the legal industry, but upon checking, it was not true," his agency History D&C told OSEN.

"Recently, Song Joong-Ki has been busily carrying out his activities, and he has unfortunately had to step down from a project [due to his schedule]," his agency further added.

The Descendants of the Sun actor is expected to resume his filming of Bogota that was left incomplete in Columbia due to global coronavirus pandemic. The date of its resuming is yet to be confirmed. His new film titled Space Sweepers is set to be released in theatres during autumn 2020.

