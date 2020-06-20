Kenya Barris, Pharrell developing Juneteenth musical movie at Netflix

Netflix is in discussions with "Blackish" creator Kenya Barris and musician Pharell Williams for a musical film about Juneteenth. In the US, Juneteenth is a holiday marking the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the country. It is celebrated on June 19 every year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the musical will be produced by Williams with partner Mimi Valdes, alongside Barris, who will produce through his production company Khalabo Ink Society. Details about the storyline are under wraps. However, the film is a separate project to the live music that the duo had announced in 2018.