Yash Raj Films submits copies of late actor's contract to cops

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Saturday submitted copies of the contract signed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for their upcoming projects to the Mumbai Police. "Based on the information given by them, the police are verifying the facts," the DCP said. Chakraborty had told the investigators that the actor had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner, police had said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:11 IST
Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Saturday submitted copies of the contract signed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for their upcoming projects to the Mumbai Police. Rajput, 34, known for films like "Kai Po Che!" , "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" , "Chhichhore", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. No suicide not was found at the spot, police had said.

The Bandra Police had sent a letter to Yash Raj Films seeking details of the contract on June 18, a police official said. "Accordingly, the Investigation Officer (IO) has received a contract copy from the YRF which was signed by Sushant Singh Rajput," said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-IX.

So far police have recorded statements of 15 persons, including family members of the actor, his staff, his close friend actor Rhea Chakraborty and of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, he said. "Based on the information given by them, the police are verifying the facts," the DCP said.

Chakraborty had told the investigators that the actor had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner, police had said. Rajput had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies - "Shuddh Desi Romance" (2013) directed by Maneesh Sharma and in director Dibakar Banerjee directed "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!" (2015).

His third film with the banner was supposed to be "Paani" , directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, YRF had reportedly backed out of the project..

