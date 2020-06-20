Left Menu
How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview
According to Today Online, Song Joong-Ki's ex, Song Hye-Kyo has secretly gotten back together with her former beau, Hyun Bin, the actor famous for Crash Landing on You. Image Credit: Instagram / Chaumet

In the previous articles, Devdiscourse revealed Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki's real reason for divorce, which is 'personality difference'. Many also started speculating that the beautiful actress and Hyun Bin were dating again.

A rumour recently swirled up Song Joong-Ki's ex-wife, Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin have reconciled their decade-old relationship. The two were rumoured to be a couple around 11 to 12 years back. In 2019, they officially acknowledged their relationship.

Song Hye-Kyo, who divorced Song Joong-Ki in 2019, made her television comeback in late 2008 with The World That They Live In (also known as Worlds Within), a series set at a broadcast station in which she and Hyun Bin played drama PDs who work together and fall in love. However, there is no evidence behind the reconciliation between Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo.

Song Hye-Kyo has recently given an interview to ELLE Taiwan. The 38-year-old beautiful actress said many things while looking back to her 24-year-long career, "By chance, I happened to hear about a modelling competition that was giving out school uniforms as prizes, so I decided to take part and was fortunate enough to get first place," she recalled.

Then Song Hye-Kyo at the age of 14 went ahead to become a model for the company that organized the context and then her door to the acting world opened. This led her to perform a massive successful role in 2000's Autumn in My Heart.

Song Hye-Kyo further said, "I had a pretty early start compared to other actors who are around my age, which has helped me accumulate a lot of great experiences and memories. Whenever I focus on giving my best performance, I realise that the number of fans grows as well. I was able to get to this point thanks to the support of my team and my fans, and I express my gratitude for that every day."

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor's movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

