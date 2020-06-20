Left Menu
Bengali movie 'Borunbabur Bondhu' to be screened at Cincinnati film festival

The festival screens feature, documentary and short films made in and about the South Asian subcontinent and its people. "We got an overwhelming response from the audience in Kolkata before lockdown and I hope other audiences would like it too," Dutta, the maker of acclaimed films such as 'Bhooter Bhobisyot' and 'Aschorjo Prodip', said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:34 IST
Bengali movie 'Borunbabur Bondhu' to be screened at Cincinnati film festival
The film tells the story of an elderly man, whose secluded world goes topsy-turvy after people come to know that a VVIP who was once his friend, is coming for a visit. Image Credit: Pixabay

Bengali feature film 'Borunbabur Bondhu', directed by Anik Dutta, will be screened at the prestigious Indian Film Festival Of Cincinnati. Dutta said that he was informed by the authorities that the movie has made the cut to the Cincinnati festival.

The film tells the story of an elderly man, whose secluded world goes topsy-turvy after people come to know that a VVIP who was once his friend, is coming for a visit. "I got a mail from Uma Da Cunha, the festival curator, informing me that the nomination for 'Borunbabur Bondhu' has been accepted by its Executive Director," director Anik Dutta told PTI on Saturday.

The screening of the film at the Indian Film Festival Of Cincinnati is scheduled to be held in October if the pandemic situation permits. The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati is the only Indian film festival in the US state of Ohio. The festival screens feature, documentary and short films made in and about the South Asian subcontinent and its people.

"We got an overwhelming response from the audience in Kolkata before lockdown and I hope other audiences would like it too," Dutta, the maker of acclaimed films such as 'Bhooter Bhobisyot' and 'Aschorjo Prodip', said. Starring Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Madhabi Mukherjee, Kaushik Sen, Ritwick Chakraborty and others, 'Borunbabur Bondhu' was running in theatres of Kolkata when the lockdown was imposed in March.

The movie has been screened at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival and the prestigious Third Eye Asian Film Festival, Mumbai.

