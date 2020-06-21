Left Menu
Sherlock Season 5 renewal updates, Eleanor Matsuura will return with Benedict Cumberbatch

Currently, we cannot expect the renewal of Sherlock Season 5 based on the current global situation, as the world is severely combating against China-sponsored coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Instagram / Eleanor Matsuura

Is Sherlock Season 5 renewed? The answer is No. It doesn't mean that Season 4 ended with no cliffhangers. There is always a possibility that the fifth season will be renewed and all the previous cliffhangers will be solved.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson as the protagonists like they were seen in the previous seasons. Recently, the series creator Mark Gatiss said there was a possibility on the making of Sherlock Season 5 but the finalization was never pursued. He also said that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely.

Sherlock Season 5 has been delayed as the cast and crew and busy in their respective projects. In a recent conversation with Collider, Martin Freeman was asked about the possibility of Sherlock. The 47-year-old actor, who plays the role of Dr John Watson in the series based on Sherlock Holmes detective stories, said that not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season.

Currently, we cannot expect the renewal of Sherlock Season 5 based on the current global situation, as the world is severely combating against China-sponsored coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 has badly crippled the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait for a longer period than expected.

Sherlock Season 5 is likely to bring a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in previous season's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

Sherlock Season 5 may not be having an official release but it continues to dwell among fans' mind. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

