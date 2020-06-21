Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Deol treats fan to nostalgic song, tweets beautiful morning view from his garden

Sharing a glimpse of a chirping woodpecker from his lush garden, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday treated his fans to a beautiful morning view.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:53 IST
Dharmendra Deol treats fan to nostalgic song, tweets beautiful morning view from his garden
A still from the video shared by Dharmendra Deol (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a glimpse of a chirping woodpecker from his lush garden, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday treated his fans to a beautiful morning view. The veteran star remembered the golden 60s era as he listened to the song 'Tere Paas Aake Mera Waqt Guzar Jaata hai' from 1965 film 'Neela Akash.'

The 84-year-old star put out a video on Twitter where he is seen dressed in a floral print shirt and tagged the video 'Nature lover, peace lover' . With the video, the veteran star noted, " Bol .....Bete geeton ke......Kho jaata hoon ......sunehry....yaadon mein....jeete raho." (I sometimes find me lost in golden memories).

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor earlier shared in a video that he had returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced. Lately, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier, Dharmendra Deol shared a video of the melodious chirp of cuckoo amid the first rain in his farmhouse. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yoga is India's gift hamper to world for health and peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In a unique initiative, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday performed Yoga with followers of different religions in the national capital on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day. Yoga is Indias gift hamper to the world for hea...

Political parties should desist from holding protests violating COVID-19 guidelines : Kerala Tourism Minister

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that all political parties should desist from holding large-scale protests, saying that it may lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In a democracy, opposition and the public have t...

One more terrorist killed by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal, operation underway

One more terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in the ongoing operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Another terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.A total of tw...

Save Hong Kong: Pro-democracy protesters cry for help from international community

With China releasing draft of the national security law, the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are making desperate attempts to save their countrys special status. While desperately calling out for help, Patrick Poon, an independent hum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020