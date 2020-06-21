Left Menu
Kurt Cobain’s guitar from ‘MTV Unplugged’ show sells for record USD 6 million

The record was previously held by Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour’s black Stratocaster, which sold for USD 3.95 million last year, reported Deadline. Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E was the headline item for the Music Icons event hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

21-06-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's guitar that he played during the band's "MTV Unplugged" performance has been auctioned for USD 6.01 million, breaking the record for the most expensive guitar ever sold. The record was previously held by Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour's black Stratocaster, which sold for USD 3.95 million last year, reported Deadline.

Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E was the headline item for the Music Icons event hosted by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills. The guitar featured in the Nirvana's "Unplugged" performance in November 1993, five months before Cobain's death at the age of 27. Included with the guitar is the original hard-shell case decorated by Cobain with a flyer from punk rock band Poison Idea's 1990 album 'Feel the Darkness'. The guitar was previously owned by Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain, who reportedly gave it up during an acrimonious divorce from her former husband, musician Isaiah Silva.

Other Nirvana items in the auction included an autographed "Nevermind" poster, which sold for USD 56,250; the camera, negatives and signed prints from Nirvana's 1992 Spin magazine photoshoot, which sold for USD 35,200; and a few Nirvana all-access passes, which sold for USD 512 each..

