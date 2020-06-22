Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Investing in yourself is the best investment': Shilpa Shetty motivates people to stay fit

Driving all Monday blues away, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a post-workout picture of herself on Monday and penned down a note on the importance of health.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:23 IST
'Investing in yourself is the best investment': Shilpa Shetty motivates people to stay fit
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Driving all Monday blues away, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a post-workout picture of herself on Monday and penned down a note on the importance of health. Shilpa took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen wearing a black coloured sports bra with skin fit semi-patterned jeggings. The actor completed the look with a pair of pink coloured sports shoes.

The 'Dhadkan' actor is seen slaying in a no make-up look in the picture. The 45-year-old actor stressed that time is a luxury for her as she has to look after various responsibilities. "Time is a luxury for me. On days when I am engulfed with work, responsibilities, duties, travels and trying to be the best mother, wife, professional... with so much happening simultaneously, it sometimes leaves me scrounging for time," she wrote.

Sharing that she herself finds it tough to get time or motivation to work on her health and fitness, Shilpa said: "While I try to motivate people to focus on their health, tending to my own health and fitness becomes tough sometimes (believe it or not). It ain't as easy as it seems...So, I have been making the best of this precious time to focus on my health... because health is wealth." "Investing in yourself is the best investment you'll ever make... it will reap benefits to last you a lifetime, quite literally! So, choose to make time and take good care of yourself. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho," she added.

Shilpa has long been a fitness-icon in India owing to her dedication to yoga and healthy living. She had also launched a wellness application of her own to guide people on managing their health. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Japan to withdraw bid for 2023 women's World Cup

The Japan Football Association is expected to pull out of bidding for the 2023 Womens World Cup. The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Monday reported the pending withdrawal and cited unnamed sources at the JFA.That would clear the way for a jo...

India's economic recovery more likely to be 'U' or 'W' shaped and not 'V': Analysts

Indias economic recovery is more likely to be a U or W shaped rather than V as the impact of COVID-19 will be profound on a nation that was already struggling for growth prior to the pandemic, analysts said. Before the onset of COVID, India...

Better coaching system is helping us scout good players: Bibiano Fernandes

India U-16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes attributed to the batch-wise improvement of his team to the fact that there are more educated coaches at the grassroots level in the country at the moment. The change of coach education has revolution...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

South Korea is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections, health authorities said. Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.98 million people have been reported to be infected by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020