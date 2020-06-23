Left Menu
Couples therapy saved Pink and Carey Hart's marriage

Pink explained that Inn listens to her and then translates it in a way that both she and 44-year-old Hart can understand. "Without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together.

Popstar Pink says couples counselling is the only reason that her marriage to Carey Hart has survived for so long. Pink and Hart tied the knot in 2006, and share two kids together -- nine-year-old daughter Willow Sage and three-year-old son Jameson Moon.

The 40-year-old singer recently went on Instagram Live with her therapist, Vanessa Inn, to discuss the important role therapy has played in her married life. "I got a lot of s*** for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counselling. I talk to Vanessa on my own, and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey, and for Carey and I.

"It's the only reason that we're still together. I think partners, after a long time, we just speak -- I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing -- that you just speak two different languages," Pink said. Pink explained that Inn listens to her and then translates it in a way that both she and 44-year-old Hart can understand.

"Without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together. We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. "I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate," she added,\ while referring to the widespread protests in the US against systemic racism and police brutality over the killing of George Floyd..

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

