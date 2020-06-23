Left Menu
Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday shared yet another intriguing teaser of his debut web series 'Breathe Into The Shadows,' introducing co-star Nithya Menen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:11 IST
Breathe Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan shares new teaser featuring Nithya Menen
Still from the teaser of 'Breathe Into The Shadows' featuring actor Nithiya Menen (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday shared yet another intriguing teaser of his debut web series 'Breathe Into The Shadows,' introducing co-star Nithya Menen. Bachchan tweeted a a short clip of the forthcoming series, that features 'OK Kanmani' actor as Siya's mother. Siya is a young girl who plays a pivotal role in the series.

"Mumma won't give up, Siya...She will find you. #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Out, July 1," the 'Guru' actor tweeted alongside a poster. The 23-second long video begins with shots of Menen and her young daughter (Siya), giggling and in a happy moment.

However, in a split second, the vibe of the clip turns haunted and shows a rather worried, shattered Menen searching for Siya. "We were happy in our own small world, but one day everything changed," says the 'Mission Mangal' actor in the background.

Bachchan has been posting posters and teasers of the upcoming series on the micro-blogging site since last week, with each one of it giving the concept of Siya missing and her parents in search of their daughter. Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the web series also has actors Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher in other significant roles. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.

While, in other news, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to complete 20 years in the Bollywood industry by the end of this month. He has started a 'Road to 20' series on his Instagram handle, where he shares a set of anecdotes, recalling his movie hits, and misses, and memories associated with it. (ANI)

