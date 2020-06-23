Left Menu
House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development
House of the Dragons will follow the rise of House Targaryen after Aegon’s Conquest. Image Credit: Facebook / House of the Dragon

The prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a highly anticipated series and fans can no longer wait for its release. Unfortunately, they need to have patience as we all are far away from its release.

House of the Dragon Season 1 will make its debut in 2022. Casey Bloys, the HBO President of Programming said in a conversation with Deadline as Games of Thrones releases each season in April, House of the Dragon Season 1 would be released in April 2022.

According to Casey Bloys, writing on House of the Dragon Season 1 is underway and there were no casting details to announce it. Despite the fact that HBO had several other Game of Thrones successors in the works, all focus right now is on House of the Dragon, which makes fans more happy than before.

"There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon," he told Deadline.

House of the Dragons will follow the rise of House Targaryen after Aegon's Conquest. It will also cover up the events of the Targaryen Civil War commonly called Dance of the Dragons. Even the plot is said to be quite interesting and fascinating.

The story of the House Targaryen set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin's series of suspense fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. The story will cover the Doom of Valyria and the fabled Dance of Dragons. It will predominantly focus on the Targaryen dynasty when they arrived in Westeros.

We still don't have any announcement on the casting of House of the Dragon Season 1. Since we are almost two years away from its release, this is certain that the makers will take good amount of time to release a trailer. And now the production cannot be commenced due to coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

