Left Menu
Development News Edition

Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised due to breathing issue, tests negative for COVID-19

According to a source close to her family, the 71-year old choreographer was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on Saturday Following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out to be negative.Her COVID test was done which turned out negative.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:34 IST
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised due to breathing issue, tests negative for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to a hospital here after she complained of breathing problems. According to a source close to her family, the 71-year old choreographer was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on Saturday

Following her hospitalization, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out to be negative. "She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn't have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two," the source told PTI. In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2000 songs. The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas" , "Ek Do Teen" from Madhuri Dixit-starrer "Tezaab" and "Ye Ishq Haaye" from "Jab We Met" in 2007. She last choreographed for "Tabaah Hogaye", featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production "Kalank" in 2019.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EG sever ties with GranDgranT after sexual harassment accusations

Evil Geniuses severed ties with Dota 2 caster Grant GranDgranT Harris after multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him. Effective immediately, Grant GranDgranT Harris has been released and is no longer a member of Evil Geniuses, ...

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog sh...

Nigeria's Buhari sees threat to West African currency plan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that West Africas plan to adopt a common currency was being put at risk by some countries attempts to progress more quickly than the agreed timetable.Nations in the region are aiming to ad...

Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases for first time

Republican Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, another troubling milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the US begins taking adult patients to fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020