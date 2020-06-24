Boots Riley unveils series 'I'm A Virgo' with Jharrel Jerome in lead

American rapper and filmmaker Boots Riley has announced a new series, titled "I'm A Virgo" with Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome. Riley, who made his directorial debut with 2018's critically-acclaimed feature "Sorry to Bother You" , shared the news in a post on Twitter on Monday.

Describing the project as "dark, absurd, hilarious, and important", the director said the series is about a 13-feet tall black man who lives in Oakland. "I have a show about a 13-ft tall black man who lives in Oakland. It's called 'I'm A Virgo'. Jharrel Jerome is playing the lead. I'm doing this (with) Michael Ellenberg's Media Res.

"We haven't decided on the network/streamer. It'll be dark, absurd, hilarious, and important," Riley tweeted, along with an "I'm A Virgo" art image. The series will mark Riley's debut into television and his first project since "Sorry To Bother You", which featured an ensemble cast of Lakeith Stanfeld, Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, Danny Glover, Steven Yeun and Armie Hammer. Jerome is best known for featuring in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning movie "Moonlight" and Ava DuVernay's Netflix show "When They See Us", for which he won the Emmy for lead actor in a limited series in 2019, thus becoming the youngest person and the first Afro-Latino to win the trophy.