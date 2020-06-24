Left Menu
Lana Condor to star in HBO Max romcom 'Moonshot'

Actor Lana Condor, the star of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" franchise, is heading to HBO Max for another romantic comedy, but with a sci-fi twist. Condor, who broke out as Lara Jean in the Netflix film series "To All the Boys...", will feature in "Moonshot", which will be produced by Greg Berlanti.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonised by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others. Condor will play a focused college student, Sophie, who decides to go to Mars after her boyfriend Calvin moves to the planet. Chris Winterbauer will direct, with Max Taxe set to write the screenplay. Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce via Berlanti Productions, along with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360. Mike McGrath of Berlanti Productions will serve as executive producer.

