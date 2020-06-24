'#BlackAF' renewed for second season by Netflix

"#BlackAF", starring Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones, will return for another season, Netflix has announced. Created by Barris, who is best known for "Black-ish", the renewed comedy series explores themes of parenting, relationships, race and culture but with a more unfiltered lens.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes two months after the semi-autobiographical comedy launched to mixed reviews and as companies reappraise content in the wake of protests over police brutality and systemic racism after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Barris portrays a fictionalised version of himself in "#BlackAF" alongside a cast that includes Jones, Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

Barris, Jones and Hale Rothstein, who previously backed "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish", also executive produce the single-camera comedy..