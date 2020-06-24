Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Sufiyum Sujatayum' is special: Aditi Rao Hydari

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari on Wednesday said she is looking forward to her upcoming Malayalam movie "Sufiyum Sujatayum", which is the first film in the language to have a direct-to-OTT release. "With the movie releasing on Amazon Prime Video we are glad that the film will reach a global audience allowing them to revel in Malayalam cinema," the producer said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:35 IST
'Sufiyum Sujatayum' is special: Aditi Rao Hydari

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari on Wednesday said she is looking forward to her upcoming Malayalam movie "Sufiyum Sujatayum" , which is the first film in the language to have a direct-to-OTT release. Also starring Jayasurya, the musical love story is set to premiere on July 3 on Amazon Prime Video. The film marks Aditi's return to Malayalam cinema, 14 years after her big screen debut with "Prajapathi" , co-starring south star Mammootty. "'Sufiyum Sujatayum' is a special film for me. I been lucky to work with some incredible people across India, and this film marks my debut as the leading lady of a Malayalam film. The film is an innocent love story, where love is unburdened by prejudices and discrimination," Aditi said in a statement. The "Wazir" actor said the movie is a drama narrated with a lot of "sensitivity and honesty" and she had a great time working with a brilliant cast and crew. "I'm looking forward to the audience's response. I hope they get immersed in the world of Sufi and Sujata like I did and I hope everyone makes their own special connection to the characters and the story," she added. The streaming platform also unveiled the trailer of "Sufiyum Sujatayum" . Jayasurya, who plays the male lead, said Malayalam film industry is known for rolling out good stories and their new movie fulfils that promise. "I play the role of the husband to Aditi's character. An interesting and nuanced role of a husband that knows of his wife's love for another man, and tries to find ways to keep his family together. "There's a lot that we're trying to convey through the film and one will have to watch the movie and be part of it to know how beautifully these sequences take place," he said. Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, "Sufiyum Sujatayum" is backed by actor-producer Vijay Babu through his banner Friday Film House.

Babu said Aditi and Jayasurya are perfectly cast in the film which attempts to chronicle a simple but nuanced take on love. "With the movie releasing on Amazon Prime Video we are glad that the film will reach a global audience allowing them to revel in Malayalam cinema," the producer said. The film joins a host of other titles across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu acquired by Amazon Prime Video to have a digital release. Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" , helmed by Shoojit Sircar, and "Penguin" , the Tamil/Telugu thriller, featuring Keerthy Suresh, hit the platform this month.

Vidya Balan's "Shakuntala Devi" biopic is scheduled to directly head to Amazon in near future, skipping a theatrical release owing to the coronavirus pandemic-induced shutdown..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Over 73.5 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in India till June 23: ICMR

Over 73.5&#160;lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 till June 23, of which&#160;2.15 lakh were examined on Tuesday, the highest in a day since the beginning of the pandemic, ICMR officials said on Wednesday. The apex health research b...

FOREX-Dollar dips as market risk sentiment sours

The dollar regained some ground on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, as money markets tempered hopes of a rapid global economic recovery. The U.S. currency gained more than 0.2 against a basket of currencies, as risk sentiment so...

Austria warns against travel to German state after abattoir outbreak

Austria has issued a warning against travel to the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse there, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.More than 1,500 workers at the ab...

Army constructs composite bridge critical for controlling fire at Assam's Baghjan oil field

The Indian Army on Monday completed the construction of a composite bridge at the blow out site of Well Number 5 in Baghjan Oil Field in Assam. Oil India Limited on June 14, through the civil administration, had requisitioned assistance of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020