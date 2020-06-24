Left Menu
Development News Edition

American film producer Steve Bing's cause of death revealed

Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office on Tuesday revealed American film producer and financier Steve Bing's cause of death.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:51 IST
American film producer Steve Bing's cause of death revealed
Steve Bing (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office on Tuesday revealed American film producer and financier Steve Bing's cause of death. According to Fox News, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner listed Bing's cause of death to be multiple blunt trauma and the manner of death as suicide on its website. The case has now been listed as 'closed'. He was 55.

American businesswoman Elizabeth Hurley, who shares an 18-year-old son, Damian, with Bing, confirmed the death of her former partner on Tuesday morning (local time) in an emotional tribute to the Hollywood staple. Bing also had another child, Kira, with professional tennis player Lisa Bonder. "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," she wrote on Instagram. "Our time together was happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter," Hurley's heart-breaking tribute began.

The 55-year-old actor, Hurley went on to explain that she and Bing reunited within the last 12 months. "In the past year, we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," Hurley concluded.

"The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene on 06/22/2020 at 13:10 hours," a spokesperson for the Coroner's office wrote to the outlet in a statement on Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Monday that authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 50s in the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City.

At the age of 18, Bing inherited an estimated 600 million USD from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing who was a real estate developer, which led him to drop out of Stanford University and use the money to invest in Hollywood. According to Deadline, in 2009, Bing paid for the flight that carried former US President Bill Clinton and American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee home from North Korea. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland drags feet on abortion a year after UK orders roll-out

Almost a year after the British parliament voted to legalize abortion in Northern Ireland, one of the last regions in Western Europe with a ban, women there face gaps in the provision due to renewed local political roadblocks. The regions s...

Pakistan team would be better off in England than in Pakistan: Holding

West Indies pace legend Michael Holding feels that Pakistan cricket team would be better off touring England rather than staying put in their own country considering the spurt in COVID-19 cases there. As many as 10 out of the 29 England-bou...

Philippine villagers brace as volcano grows restive

Philippine villagers near a restive volcano on a central island are bracing for possible evacuations that would require physical distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said Wednesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcano...

Pak teenager commits suicide after failing to complete online game task

A 16-year-old Pakistani boy allegedly committed suicide after failing to complete a task while playing a popular online game, police have said. Mohammad Zakarya, a resident of Hingerwal, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020