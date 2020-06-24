Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley opens up about 'hard, ugly, embarrassing struggles' of her life

Upcoming 'Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley opened up about her "really, really abusive relationship" that she was in just before she went on Juan Pablo's season of 'The Bachelor.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:56 IST
'Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley opens up about 'hard, ugly, embarrassing struggles' of her life
Clare Crawley (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Upcoming 'Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley opened up about her "really, really abusive relationship" that she was in just before she went on Juan Pablo's season of 'The Bachelor.' According to Fox News, the 39-year-old TV star told 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin that she only recently started opening up about her dark past to friends and producers.

She said, "There's a lot that I went through that I want [the contestants] to know the hard, ugly, embarrassing struggles of my life to appreciate the woman that I am today, and I want a man to love me for that, and not just for the easy makeup and hair. Anybody can love you for the easy fun times and the smiles and the laughs." Crawley added: "I want somebody to love me for all the hard stuff that I've been through. It's been something that I've hidden for so many years."

She then got candid about her biggest struggles. "At one point, I was living in my car for three months, and I barely had a job making minimum wage being a hairstylist's assistant when I first started doing hair. I was in an abusive relationship, and I just had lost my dad, too, so I was at, I would feel like the lowest of lows," Crawley said.

Despite the hardships, she told podcast hosts that overcoming everything was her "superpower." She continued, "And after a while, you look back and you go, 'I can't believe how far I've come.'"

The actor expressed that she hopes coming forward about her abuse will resonate with viewers. "It does get better and things can change," she said. "I'm a courageous woman now. Even when I am weak, I still have the courage within myself to do hard things. That is something that I'm proud of now." (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday. Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppag...

Doping-U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White Houses Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP.If WADA does not c...

Delhi govt revises COVID response plan: House-to-house screening by Jul 6, rigorous monitoring

Completing house-to-house screening for coronavirus by July 6, admitting positive patients in highly dense area to care centres and CCTV or drone monitoring to prohibit movement inside containment zones are among the eight-point revised COV...

FEATURE-Calls for reparations gain steam as U.S. reckons with racial injustice

By Nellie Peyton and Christine Murray WASHINGTONMEXICO CITY, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - W hen California State Assemblywoman Shirley Weber introduced a bill last year to study reparations for African Americans, she was worried peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020