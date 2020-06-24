Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brody Jenner introduces girlfriend Briana Jungwirth to ex Kaitlynn Carter for approval

American TV star Brody Jenner has a new girlfriend Briana Jungwirth, who is Louis Tomlinson's ex and the mother of his child.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:56 IST
Brody Jenner introduces girlfriend Briana Jungwirth to ex Kaitlynn Carter for approval
Brody Jenner, Briana Jungwirth (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV star Brody Jenner has a new girlfriend Briana Jungwirth, who is Louis Tomlinson's ex and the mother of his child. According to TMZ, Jungwirth is Brody's new girlfriend, and they had a date night on Saturday at Nobu in Malibu, which was a group meeting. The reality star's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, tagged along with a few other friends in the date as well.

According to the sources to the outlet, it was an awkward dinner. And as per the source, Brody and Kaitlynn are still very close and they are co-parenting dogs after their break up. Also, Jenner wanted to get Kaitlynn's approval on his new girlfriend Jungwirth. The outlet has been told that Briana seemed cool with meeting a slice of Brody's past, and she understood the dog situation and the fact Brody and Kaitlynn will remain in the same circles. In August, the exes are scheduled to resume filming 'The Hills' together.

From Brody's point of view, the outlet has been told that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wanted to introduce Briana to Kaitlynn so that she would be comfortable with the standard situation for exes. Fortunately, Kaitlynn got along and Briana even talked about her son with the former 'One Direction' heartthrob Louis Tomlinson.

In fact, the outlet was told when Briana brought up her son, Freddie, at the dinner table, she mentioned he'd already met Brody. So, the budding relationship already sounds serious. As per the sources, in the end, Kaitlynn felt Briana was very kind and with Brody for all the right reasons, which means they're a good match. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday. Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppag...

Doping-U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White Houses Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP.If WADA does not c...

Delhi govt revises COVID response plan: House-to-house screening by Jul 6, rigorous monitoring

Completing house-to-house screening for coronavirus by July 6, admitting positive patients in highly dense area to care centres and CCTV or drone monitoring to prohibit movement inside containment zones are among the eight-point revised COV...

FEATURE-Calls for reparations gain steam as U.S. reckons with racial injustice

By Nellie Peyton and Christine Murray WASHINGTONMEXICO CITY, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - W hen California State Assemblywoman Shirley Weber introduced a bill last year to study reparations for African Americans, she was worried peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020